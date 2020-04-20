e-paper
Home / Football / ‘Madness’ to restart Serie A, says Brescia boss after contracting coronavirus

‘Madness’ to restart Serie A, says Brescia boss after contracting coronavirus

Former Leeds and Cagliari chairman Cellino, 63, had revealed on Saturday that he and his daughter had contracted the virus.

football Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:13 IST
AFP
AFP
Rome
Brescia president Massimo Cellino
Brescia president Massimo Cellino(Twitter)
         

Brescia president Massimo Cellino called on Sunday the prospect of restarting the Serie A season “madness” after announcing that he had contracted the coronavirus.

“(Serie A head Luigi) De Siervo called and asked me if I was prepared to play on neutral turf,” Cellino told sports daily Tuttosport.

“I told him I am not prepared to play anywhere. The season has to end here, and we certainly cannot go beyond June 30. I hear talk of September or October, it’s madness.”

Former Leeds and Cagliari chairman Cellino, 63, had revealed on Saturday that he and his daughter had contracted the virus.

“I have been in Cagliari (where he was born) for a few days, after having been in quarantine in Brescia for three weeks,” Cellino told daily La Repubblica, adding that he felt “pain in my bones”.

Cellino has been a frequent critic of attempts to finish the current season, which has been suspended since March 9, insisting earlier this month that he was ready for his team to forfeit games rather than play again this campaign.

The Brescia area in Lombardy has been at epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, where over 23,000 people have died since the start of the outbreak -- second only to the United States.

Earlier this month Brescia players agreed to a pay cut to help the club through the suspension.

