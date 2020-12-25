e-paper
Home / Football / Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker test positive for Covid-19

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker test positive for Covid-19

football Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker of Manchester City.
Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker of Manchester City. (Getty Images)
         

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition,” City said in a statement.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

