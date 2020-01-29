e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Manchester United agree deal to sign Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United agree deal to sign Bruno Fernandes

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms,” United said in a statement.

football Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:08 IST
AFP
AFP
London
File image of Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes
File image of Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes (REUTERS)
         

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms,” United said in a statement.

((More to follow))

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News