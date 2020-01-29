Manchester United agree deal to sign Bruno Fernandes

football

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:08 IST

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms,” United said in a statement.

((More to follow))