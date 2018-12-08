Manchester United thrash Fulham, Arsenal scrape past Huddersfield Town

Manchester United earned their first Premier League win in five games with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom side Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

With Paul Pogba on the bench once more, United wasted no time in finding their rhythm, as Ashley Young scored his first goal in all competitons for United since 2017 to break the deadlock in the 13th minute.

Juan Mata then stroked home a second to score his 50th Premier League goal in the 28th minute, before Romelu Lukaku scored his first home goal since March to make it 3-0 shorltly before halftime.

Coming into the encounter with a negative goal difference, United were in need of a confidence-building performance and a contest against the Premier League’s most porous defence was just what the doctor ordered.

Fulham remained under the cosh after the break but managed a consolation through Aboubakar Kamara’s penalty.

But Andre-Frank Anguissa was sent off for Fulham before Marcus Rashford scored a fourth late on to complete a miserable afternoon for Claudio Ranieri’s strugglers.

Arsenal beat Huddersfield

Lucas Torreira rode to Arsenal’s rescue as the Uruguayan’s impressive start to life as a Gunner continued with an overhead kick winner seven minutes from time to beat an obdurate Huddersfield 1-0 at the Emirates.

Torreira hooked home a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cross from close-range, yet the image that will endure of a feisty contest that saw Arsenal stretch their unbeaten run to 21 games will be of three of their players collecting yellow cards for simulation.

Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi and Matteo Guendouzi were all booked by referee Paul Tierney for flinging themselves to the ground.

Other Games

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s start to life as Southampton manager got off to a terrible start as Callum Paterson scored the winner in a 1-0 victory to move Cardiff up to 14th and three points clear of the bottom three.

Burnley also moved out of the drop zone courtesy of a first win in nine games as James Tarkowski scored the only goal to beat Brighton 1-0.

West Ham recorded a third straight win to move into the top half by coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 thanks to second-half goals from Robert Snodgrass, Javier Hernandez and Felipe Anderson.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 23:25 IST