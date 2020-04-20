e-paper
Marcus Rashford playing on the left wing impressive: Paul Scholes

Marcus Rashford playing on the left wing impressive: Paul Scholes

football Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Manchester
File photo of Marcus Rashford.
File photo of Marcus Rashford.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said he always believed Marcus Rashford would be a great centre forward but never saw him also operating fluently down the left flank. “I always remember watching him, mainly in the reserve team, and he was an out and out centre-forward,” Scholes told the UTD Podcast as quoted by manchestereveningnews.co.uk. “Sometimes I would go to games and just watch him and not really watch where the ball was.

“I’d look for his movement -- is he clever enough to have that link with a midfield player? I think he has that. Rashford has netted 69 goals in 215 games for United since his breakthrough under Louis van Gaal five years ago.

“I was really excited when he first got into the team, a little bit luckily at first -- I think there was an injury to someone.

“But ever since he has got into the team, he has shown the talent he has got as a centre-forward or a player wide on the left. “I always remember seeing him as a kid and I thought his intelligence and movement was as a centre-forward.

“He looked like an out-and-out number nine, but now when you see him in games, he seems to enjoy it more from the left-hand side.”

