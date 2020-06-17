e-paper
Mertens extends Napoli contract after setting club record

Mertens extends Napoli contract after setting club record

The 33-year-old’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of the month. Financial details were not disclosed.

football Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
NAPLES, Italy
Napoli's Dries Mertens celebrates
Napoli's Dries Mertens celebrates (AP)
         

Four days after becoming Napoli’s all-time leading scorer, Dries Mertens was given a contract extension with the club.

Hours before playing the Italian Cup final, Napoli announced Wednesday that Mertens agreed to a two-year extension with an option for a third season.

The 33-year-old’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of the month. Financial details were not disclosed.

In the cup semifinals against Inter Milan on Saturday, Mertens scored his 122nd goal for Napoli in all competitions, eclipsing the previous mark established by Marek Hamsik.

Diego Maradona is third on the list with 115 goals.

Mertens is currently playing his seventh season with Napoli.

Napoli was facing Juventus in the cup final.

