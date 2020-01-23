Moses reunited with Conte after joining Inter on loan from Chelsea

Inter Milan have signed Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea with an option to make the move permanent, the Serie A side said on Thursday of a deal that reunited the Nigeria winger with his former boss Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old played for Conte when the Italian was Chelsea manager between 2016-18 and won the Premier League in 2016-17 and FA Cup a season later.

“Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about,” Moses told the Inter website (www.inter.it).

“I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here,” he added.

Chelsea also wished Moses luck for the rest of the season with a message on Twitter.

Moses, who had returned to Chelsea at the end of a loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahce, will be the eighth Nigerian to play for Inter in the club’s history.

Inter are currently second in Serie A, four points behind a Juventus side whose head coach is former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Moses joins a cast of players who have left the Premier League for the Serie A club, with Manchester United’s former England international Ashley Young signing a six-month contract on Friday.

Young’s former Old Trafford team mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are also at Inter.