Newcastle win will be huge boost for Manchester United, says Solskjaer

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:50 IST

A win for Manchester United in their next league game against Newcastle United on Sunday would be a huge morale boost for the squad ahead of the international break, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

United have made their worst start to a league season in 30 years and the club’s latest 0-0 draw against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday extended their winless run on the road to 10 games across all competitions.

Solskjaer has been criticised for the side’s disappointing performances with United finding themselves in 11th place in the Premier League table.

“For us to get a result (at Newcastle) is vital now. I think it will change the mood. The boys can go away on their international break and freshen up their heads,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports ahead of the game.

“Of course you don’t enjoy not winning games. You put your heart, life and soul into this job. If you win games you are happier, your mood changes but it doesn’t mean your performances have been better - results change mood.”

Solskjaer however praised the fans for sticking with the side and assured them that the team is working hard to “pay them back for their loyalty.”

The Norwegian has previously acknowledged that his side are no longer the force they were during the trophy-laden years under former manager Alex Ferguson but has backed the new generation of players to build a brighter future.

Ryan Giggs, former teammate of Solskjaer’s and a key cog of those successful teams, told Sky Sports that United needs multiple new players in order to get back to winning.

“They need another four or five players. He (Solskjaer) has bought in three players but he probably needs seven or eight,” Giggs, who is currently managing national side Wales said.

“But you can’t do that over one transfer window, so you have to be patient because it will be slow.”

The 20-times English champions bought Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James during the summer transfer window.

“The culture has changed and what he (Solskjaer) is trying to do was much needed. He needs time,” Giggs said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 15:48 IST