e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Our mentality is to win another treble, says Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry

Our mentality is to win another treble, says Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry

Ahead of Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund, Germany international Serge Gnabry says Bayern Munich want to emulate last season’s achievements

football Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:02 IST
Bhargab Sarmah
Bhargab Sarmah
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Serge Gnabry scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists across all competitions last season as he helped Bayern Munich win a treble of the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.
Serge Gnabry scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists across all competitions last season as he helped Bayern Munich win a treble of the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.(Getty)
         

Exactly five years ago, Serge Gnabry was in the middle of a disastrous loan spell at West Brom. The German winger was unable to find game time and was criticised by Tony Pulis, then West Brom manager, as not being “at that level to play the games.” Half a decade later, having tasted success with German and European champions Bayern Munich, Gnabry said he is still frequently asked about his time in West Midlands.

“You always hear a little bit about it. People back in the UK ask me about it. It looks like it won’t stop. I am aware of it. All I can say is that I am proud of the journey that I have taken to be a Champions League winner now when a couple of years back I was doubted. It’s obviously a great thing for me,” the former Arsenal player told reporters in a video interaction on Thursday.

“It’s always hard to point out one thing that has helped me. After having struggled a lot (in England), it was difficult to pick myself up. I think the biggest thing was my self-confidence—that I knew what I was capable of—I never lost that. The second biggest point for me was that I was playing a lot (after moving back to Germany), not having so many injuries or so many little things that kept me out of games, and just being consistent.”

A season after moving to Werder Bremen from Arsenal in 2016, Gnabry’s impressive showing earned him a transfer to Bayern. The next season, he was loaned to Hoffenheim. But after returning in 2018, Gnabry has become a mainstay at Bayern, helping them win back-to-back Bundesliga titles and the treble last season.

The hunger for trophies remains unchanged after last season’s Champions League triumph, Gnabry said. “I hope we haven’t hit our pinnacle yet. Our mentality is to win another treble,” he said. “I don’t think we are satisfied with knowing that our opponents are beaten. We like to play attacking football, get behind the defence. We have got pace on our wings and a striker (Robert Lewandowski) who scores in every game.”

This Saturday, Hansi Flick-coached Bayern face the first major challenge of their domestic campaign when they visit Borussia Dortmund for the season’s first Der Klassiker. Gnabry said Bayern head into the game as favourites but know they cannot underestimate Dortmund. “For Dortmund, I am happy that they are playing good football and winning games. For Bayern, it’s more enjoyable when you win against a team that is maybe on eye level with you. We are still favourites going into the game but we know it’s going to be hard,” he said.

Asked about the hectic schedule this season, especially for Bayern who didn’t have a long mid-season break because of their European engagements, Gnabry said: “I am not going to lie, it’s not easy… I don’t know if it’s healthy in the long run, not just for your body but also for your mental side.”

BAYERN “TIRED”

Former Dortmund goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, who had also donned the No. 1 jersey for Germany and Arsenal, insisted that Saturday would be the “perfect time” for Lucien Favre’s side to beat the defending champions.

“They (Dortmund) have a good chance because Bayern Munich, although capable of scoring many goals, are a little bit tired right now. It’s not a surprise because after so many games, after the Champions League they’ve won, the team needs time to recover.

“I think if Borussia Dortmund can manage to keep a high possession percentage, Bayern won’t like it. There will be different phases of the game where you have to be cautious as Dortmund but you will get chances, dominate some parts of the game and you will have to score in these parts of the game,” he said in an online video discussion.

“The next two weeks will be an international break and I think the players will rest a little bit. But for Saturday, it’s a perfect time for Borussia Dortmund to have a chance to beat them. Because after two weeks, you never know, Bayern may recover well.”

tags
top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In