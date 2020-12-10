Pep Guardiola hails Sergio Aguero’s scoring instincts

football

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:52 IST

Sergio Aguero will never lose his goal-scoring instincts, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday after the striker found the net 10 minutes into his return from injury against Olympique Marseille in the Champions League.

Aguero, City’s record goalscorer, missed the start of the season following a knee surgery and suffered another setback against Olympiakos last month.

Making only his fifth appearance of the season, the Argentine came off the bench to poke home from close range at the Etihad Stadium, taking his Champions League goals tally to 41.

“His instinct to score goals will always be there,” Guardiola told reporters after City’s 3-0 win.

“The important thing is he made a good three or four training sessions and the reaction after the training session was good.”

However, Guardiola said Aguero would not start against Manchester United on Saturday.

“Step by step. What is important is how his reaction will be tomorrow (Thursday) after this effort,” he added.

City are also concerned about the fitness of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for the match at Old Trafford after he was substituted at halftime.

“Ilkay had a knock on his ankle,” Guardiola said. “He played the last game against Fulham 90 minutes so we didn’t want to take risk.”

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)