e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Playing for Hammarby unlikely, but Ibrahimovic keeps door slightly ajar

Playing for Hammarby unlikely, but Ibrahimovic keeps door slightly ajar

football Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A file photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
A file photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.(AP)
         

(Reuters) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has kept alive the possibility, if only slightly, of playing for Swedish club Hammarby if and when their season starts after the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old striker, who joined AC Milan in December, is training with the club in which he bought a stake last year while the Serie A season remains suspended.

It has raised hopes among fans that Ibrahimovic could pull on the green and white of the Stockholm club.

“I have a contract with Milan at the moment and we have to see how things finish there, if they finish,” Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Dplay Sweden on Friday.

“There are no official decisions yet. I’ve said all the time I want to play football for as long as possible and then you never know what happens in the future.”

Pushed further, Ibrahimovic, whose link with Hammarby has sparked anger from fans of Malmo with whom he began his career, said he would honour his six-month contract with Milan.

“I have to go back to Italy as it’s in my contract, as a professional you have to keep what you’ve signed,” he said.

“There are a lot of things going on and I don’t know. I mean who knew the coronavirus would come into the picture and turn the world upside down in two weeks?

“We’ll see what happens. At the moment it’s nothing I think of because I have a contract with Milan. I want to play as long as I can. Will I play in (Swedish championship) Allsvenskan? I don’t know. I’ve always said I won’t play there but I’ve said other things as well that have changed so we’ll see what happens.”

Ibrahimovic, whose career has taken him to Europe’s biggest clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St Germain and Manchester United, said he was disappointed with the reaction to his relationship with Hammarby from Malmo fans.

A statue in his honour outside Malmo’s stadium has been repeatedly vandalised.

“It’s sad. As I said, those who know they know, they would never have done anything like this because they are grateful,” he said. “Those who want attention and want media to write about it because they think it’s cool, this is on a baby level.

“We’re not on that level, we’re bigger than that. The statue was what it was and the statue being gone doesn’t mean my history is gone. My history remains forever.”

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News