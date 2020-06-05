e-paper
Premier League confirms fixture schedule after resumption

Premier League confirms fixture schedule after resumption

It was confirmed last week that due to COVID-19, all matches will take place behind closed doors.

football Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:54 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
General view of match balls on the pitch before the match.
General view of match balls on the pitch before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The Premier League is all set for a return, with the government in UK allowing matches to be played behind closed doors. And the league on Friday confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season. The League will restart on Wednesday 17 June if all safety requirements are in place.



Action will begin with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United. This will be followed by a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to become football’s first billion-dollar man

Here is the full fixture list:

Wednesday 17 June

Aston Villa v Sheff Utd

Man City v Arsenal

Friday 19 June

Norwich City v Southampton

Spurs v Man Utd

Saturday 20 June

Watford v Leicester City

Brighton v Arsenal

West Ham v Wolves

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday 21 June

Newcastle United v Sheff Utd

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Liverpool

*Venue TBC

Monday 22 June

Man City v Burnley

Tuesday 23 June

Leicester City v Brighton

Spurs v West Ham

Wednesday 24 June

Man Utd v Sheff Utd

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday 25 June

Burnley v Watford

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Man City

Saturday 27 June

Aston Villa v Wolves

Sunday 28 June

Watford v Southampton

Monday 29 June

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday 30 June

Brighton v Man Utd

Wednesday 1 July

Arsenal v Norwich City

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Everton v Leicester City

West Ham v Chelsea

Thursday 2 July

Sheff Utd v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

*Venue TBC

“We are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK,” Richard Masters, Premier League CEO was quoted as saying in a press release by the Premier League.

