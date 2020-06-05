Premier League confirms fixture schedule after resumption
It was confirmed last week that due to COVID-19, all matches will take place behind closed doors.football Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:54 IST
The Premier League is all set for a return, with the government in UK allowing matches to be played behind closed doors. And the league on Friday confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season. The League will restart on Wednesday 17 June if all safety requirements are in place.
Action will begin with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United. This will be followed by a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.
Here is the full fixture list:
Wednesday 17 June
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Man City v Arsenal
Friday 19 June
Norwich City v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd
Saturday 20 June
Watford v Leicester City
Brighton v Arsenal
West Ham v Wolves
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Sunday 21 June
Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Liverpool
*Venue TBC
Monday 22 June
Man City v Burnley
Tuesday 23 June
Leicester City v Brighton
Spurs v West Ham
Wednesday 24 June
Man Utd v Sheff Utd
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Thursday 25 June
Burnley v Watford
Southampton v Arsenal
Chelsea v Man City
Saturday 27 June
Aston Villa v Wolves
Sunday 28 June
Watford v Southampton
Monday 29 June
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Tuesday 30 June
Brighton v Man Utd
Wednesday 1 July
Arsenal v Norwich City
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Everton v Leicester City
West Ham v Chelsea
Thursday 2 July
Sheff Utd v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
*Venue TBC
“We are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK,” Richard Masters, Premier League CEO was quoted as saying in a press release by the Premier League.