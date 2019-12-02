Premier League: Paul Scholes thinks Ljunberg is not the right man for Arsenal

football

Former Arsenal star Freddie Ljunberg started his tenure as the club’s interim head coach with a 2-2 draw against struggling Norwich City. The Swede, who was part of the famed ‘Invincibles’ team of Arsene Wenger, was appointed after the Gunners decided to sack underperforming Spanish coach Unai Emery.

Ljunberg though failed to impress former rival and current TV pundit Paul Scholes, who slammed him for not wearing a suit and tie in his first match in charge

The former Manchester United star told Premier League Productions: “You would think he’d be out in a suit to show a bit of proudness that he took the job.

“To me that’s a great start - shirt and tie to show some discipline.

“I don’t think he’ll be the right man.”

Ljunberg has himself said that he is not yet ready to take full charge of the club as he thinks he is new to the trade.

“I want to do as well as I can for this fantastic club. I feel excitement and I’ll try to do a good job.

“I’m here to help the club as much as I possibly can, to try to get a good atmosphere around the club and with the supporters,” Ljunberg was quoted as saying by thesun.co.uk.

Arsenal are currently in the 8th position in the table with 19 points from 14 matches and have failed to register a win in the last 5 matches.