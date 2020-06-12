e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Premier League teams could have ‘Black Lives Matter’ on kits

Premier League teams could have ‘Black Lives Matter’ on kits

Plans for the messages on kits are yet to be finalized ahead of the league restarting on Wednesday following a 100-day shutdown because of the coronavirus.

football Updated: Jun 12, 2020 08:13 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Northampton Town v Sheffield United - Sixfields Stadium, Northampton, Britain - July 20, 2019 General view of the new Premier League ball on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Adam Holt/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Northampton Town v Sheffield United - Sixfields Stadium, Northampton, Britain - July 20, 2019 General view of the new Premier League ball on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Adam Holt/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Premier League players could wear “Black Lives Matter” messages on their jerseys when the competition resumes. During a conference call on Thursday, clubs discussed how players can use games to join growing calls to eradicate racial injustice in society following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Plans for the messages on kits are yet to be finalized ahead of the league restarting on Wednesday following a 100-day shutdown because of the coronavirus. Clubs have also discussed the National Health Service logo appearing on jerseys.

Players from several Premier League teams have been pictured this week in training taking a knee as part of anti-racism gestures sparked by the death of Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air.

The laws of the game prohibit “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on matchday equipment. But the English Football Association has said “common sense” would be applied when assessing the context of on-field messages.

That followed a new stance from FIFA adopted after players in the German league had “Justice for George Floyd” messages on — or under — their jerseys.

tags
top news
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
Seven states see rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in 10 days
Seven states see rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in 10 days
These 69 districts have fatality rate much higher than national average
These 69 districts have fatality rate much higher than national average
Use mobile data to keep tabs on home quarantine patients: Govt
Use mobile data to keep tabs on home quarantine patients: Govt
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Covid-19 pandemic forces hospitals to scale up
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In