e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / PSG worries players mentally tired against Lille

PSG worries players mentally tired against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is worried his players are mentally tired already and the timing is bad because they go to French league leader Lille on Sunday.

football Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:35 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Paris
Kylian Mbappe, head coach Thomas Tuchel and Alessandro Florenzi of Paris Saint-Germain.
Kylian Mbappe, head coach Thomas Tuchel and Alessandro Florenzi of Paris Saint-Germain.(Getty Images)
         

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is worried his players are mentally tired already and the timing is bad because they go to French league leader Lille on Sunday. Lille has lost once in 15 league games for the least defeats of any side, emerging as a candidate to end PSG’s run of three straight titles.

“It’s a big challenge for us because there’s some mental fatigue on our part. We have to be ready,” Tuchel says. “We’re realistic, the rest of the season will be tough.”

Tuchel’s claim about tiredness has not been leveled by Lille coach Christophe Galtier, whose side has also played 21 games including six in the Europa League. However, Tuchel is under greater pressure given the vast means at his disposal.

PSG has lost four games and battled through others in a championship it usually dominates. Since Qatari backer QSI pumped hundreds of millions into the club after taking over nine years ago, PSG has won the league every year except in 2012 and ‘17. A scrappy home success against struggling Lorient on Wednesday was in large part due to the visiting side’s poor finishing. Lose to Lille and PSG will be four points adrift of the leader.

Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been scoring regularly, as usual, but Angel Di Maria’s form has dipped. The tricky Argentina winger has lost his starting place to Rafinha, who has played well since joining in October.

“Things are easier at the moment for Rafinha. But I’m not going to stop believing in Angel,” Tuchel says. “He’s in my head, in my heart, and I believe in him. He’s just waiting for something to click.”

PSG faces multiple threats from Lille, which beat Serie A leader AC Milan 3-0 away in the Europa League and has lost just twice overall. Attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici has 11 goals this season, including consecutive hat tricks in Europe. Turkish countryman Burak Yilmaz provides a constant threat at center forward. His combination of physical strength, close control and powerful finishing are a handful for defenders.

Goal-scoring winger Jonathan Bamba highlights the flanks with skill and pace, while the side is expertly anchored by tough-tackling holding midfielder Benjamin Andre. Behind him, veteran center half Jose Fonte and goalkeeper Mike Maignan are among the best in France in their positions.

PSG’s depleted defense could come under pressure late in the game, too, from American striker Timothy Weah. He played a handful of games for PSG two seasons ago, and scored his first league goal for Lille on Wednesday after coming off the bench.

His father George Weah starred for PSG as a striker in the 1990s. “Mister George,” as he was affectionately known in France during his playing days with Monaco and PSG, is Liberia’s president.

“I don’t think he even knows that we’re playing against Paris,” the 20-year-old Timothy says with a laugh. “But he played for Paris and has a history with the club. I also played for Paris and it’s a very important game for me. I want to play in it and win. Tired or not.”

tags
top news
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In