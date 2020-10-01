e-paper
Champions League draw: Ronaldo's Juventus get Messi's Barcelona in group stage

Champions League draw: Ronaldo’s Juventus get Messi’s Barcelona in group stage

The 35-year-old Ronaldo and the 33-year-old Messi had a long-standing rivalry in the Spanish league when the Portugal star was with Real Madrid, but have never faced each other so early in the Champions League.

football Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:53 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
GENEVA
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage Draw - Geneva, Switzerland - October 1, 2020 Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda and UEFA General Secretary and Director of Football Giorgio Marchetti during the draw UEFA Pool/Handout via REUTERS??ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage Draw - Geneva, Switzerland - October 1, 2020 Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda and UEFA General Secretary and Director of Football Giorgio Marchetti during the draw UEFA Pool/Handout via REUTERS??ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES(REUTERS)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time. Messi’s Barcelona was drawn from the pot of second-seeded teams Thursday into the group where Ronaldo’s Juventus team was already placed as a top seed.

They did meet in the 2009 final, when Messi scored as Barcelona beat Ronaldo and Manchester United 2-0.

