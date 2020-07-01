e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Salah targets long stay, more titles at Liverpool

Salah targets long stay, more titles at Liverpool

The Egypt international, who signed a new five-year deal in 2018, was the top scorer at the club this season with 17 Premier League goals as they secured a 19th top-flight title with seven games to spare.

football Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
         

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he wants to remain at the Premier League champions for a long time and says the team have developed a perfect understanding.

The Egypt international, who signed a new five-year deal in 2018, was the top scorer at the club this season with 17 Premier League goals as they secured a 19th top-flight title with seven games to spare.

“I’m very happy... I can’t describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years. I can see people’s joy and this is so important for all of us,” Salah told BeIN Sport.

“I enjoy the atmosphere here ... I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time. The atmosphere here is different to any other place.

“We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more. It’s difficult to maintain our current level, but it’s not impossible.”

Salah hailed the impact of club captain Jordan Henderson and said he would pick the midfielder as the best player in the league this season.

“Maybe I’ll choose Henderson because he’s the captain and he’s been here for about eight-nine years. He had a difficult time in the beginning and he was heavily criticized,” he said.

“... He, as a captain, is loved by all of us and he tries to help all players and helps youth players to adapt.”

Liverpool visit second-placed Manchester City in the league on Thursday.

tags
top news
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
‘Covid-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM
‘Covid-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
‘Shocked’ Rajinikanth demands punishment in Tamil Nadu custodial death case
‘Shocked’ Rajinikanth demands punishment in Tamil Nadu custodial death case
Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19
Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In