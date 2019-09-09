e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 09, 2019

Samuel Umtiti suffers foot injury, adding to Barcelona fitness woes

Ernesto Valverde’s men, who host Valencia on Saturday, are already without star forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez due to foot and calf problems respectively.

football Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:22 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Barcelona
A file photo of Samuel Umtiti (R).
A file photo of Samuel Umtiti (R).(AP)
         

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti has suffered a bruised foot while on international duty with France and could miss this weekend’s clash with Valencia, the injury-plagued Spanish champions said on Monday.

Ernesto Valverde’s men, who host Valencia on Saturday, are already without star forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez due to foot and calf problems respectively.

Winger Ousmane Dembele is also sidelined with a hamstring issue, while full-back Nelson Semedo has a sprained ankle.

“Tests carried out on Monday... Have shown that the Barca first-team player Samuel Umtiti has a bruised foot and his recovery will dictate when he returns,” said a Barcelona statement.

“It is worth remembering that Umtiti picked up the injury with the French national side.”

The 25-year-old World Cup-winner has yet to play for Barca in La Liga this season, watching from the bench as they dropped five points in their first three games.

Umtiti was not originally selected for Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the September Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra, but was called up after Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte was ruled out with injury.

He now faces a race against time to be fit for Barca’s Champions League opener at Borussia Dortmund a week on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 23:22 IST

tags
more from football
trending topics
Masood AzharVikram landerPrithviraj ChauhanAkshay KumarApple Event 2019Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio Fiber100 days of Modi 2.0The Sky Is PinkJasprit BumrahSBINarendra ModiJio Fiber ImpactRBSE 12th Supplementary ResultiPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11
top news
    latest news
      don't miss