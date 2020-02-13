e-paper
Home / Football / Sanjeev Stalin signs for developmental side of Portuguese club

Sanjeev Stalin signs for developmental side of Portuguese club

The club, known popularly as CD Aves, is based in the industrial town of Vila das Aves in northern Portugal and plays in the top flight of the country's football league system.

football Updated: Feb 13, 2020 22:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A file photo of Sanjeev Stalin.
A file photo of Sanjeev Stalin.(Twitter)
         

Sanjeev Stalin, who was part of the Indian team that played in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, has joined the developmental side of Portuguese club Desportivo das Aves.

The club, known popularly as CD Aves, is based in the industrial town of Vila das Aves in northern Portugal and plays in the top flight of the country’s football league system.

Stalin announced the move on his Instagram handle with a photo of him holding up the number 5 jersey of the club with his name on it.

The 19-year-old was congratulated by Indian team’s head coach for the U-17 World Cup, Luis Norton de Matos.

“Congratulations my dear Sanjeev!! You signed a contract with a professional team from the Portuguese Premier League!! You have fulfilled your dream of playing in European football. You deserve. Looking back on the time we spent together on a extraordinary adventure that was playing the U17 World Cup in your beautiful country,” said the Portuguese on his Instagram handle.

Stalin is best known for taking the corner that found the head of Jeakson Singh who thus scored India’s only goal in the U-17 World Cup.

