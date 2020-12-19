e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Teenager Moukoko becomes Bundesliga youngest goal scorer record but Union beat Dortmund

Teenager Moukoko becomes Bundesliga youngest goal scorer record but Union beat Dortmund

Moukoko, aged 16 years, 28 days, equalized with a fierce strike on the hour-mark for his first goal in his sixth league appearance and on his second start under new Dortmund coach Edin Terzić.

football Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 07:27 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - December 18, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko shoots at goal
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - December 18, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko shoots at goal (Pool via REUTERS)
         

Youssoufa Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever goal-scorer on Friday but couldn’t prevent Borussia Dortmund losing at Union Berlin 2-1.

Moukoko, aged 16 years, 28 days, equalized with a fierce strike on the hour-mark for his first goal in his sixth league appearance and on his second start under new Dortmund coach Edin Terzić.

Union recovered, however, and Marvin Friedrich scored the winner with a header to a corner in the 78th minute for the home side to move just a point behind Dortmund after 13 games played.

Dortmund had been hoping for its second win in two games under Terzić, who replaced the fired Lucien Favre on Sunday. Terzić started with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen on Tuesday but his team was forced to make mistakes by Urs Fischer’s well-organized home side.

The first big chance fell to Union’s Taiwo Awoniyi when Mats Hummels did just enough to put him off.

Terzić evidently told his players to pressure their opponents for they pressed and harried any time Union’s players had the ball.

Gio Reyna’s pressure on Marvin Friedrich set Moukoko on his way. He teed up the unmarked Jadon Sancho but the England forward fired off-target.

A mistake from Thomas Meunier almost proved costly for the visitors. Awoniyi was thwarted by a fine save from Roman Bürki and Cedric Teuchert fired over the unguarded goal on the rebound. Sheraldo Becker had another great chance some 10 minutes later but shot weakly at Bürki.

Moukoko was deflected wide before Robin Koche made a last-ditch clearance from Manuel Akanji off the resultant corner. Moukoko came closer than anyone before the break when he crashed a shot off the right post.

Awoniyi finally broke the deadlock from close range in the 57th when Grischa Prömel headed on a corner, but Moukoko equalized three minutes later with a rocket inside the left post after being played in by Raphaël Guerreiro.

Then Dortmund’s defense left Friedrich free to head in the winner.

Fans outside set off fireworks to celebrate. The game – like all others in the Bundesliga – was played without supporters present due to coronavirus restrictions.

tags
top news
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
Revolution will go through the heart of Delhi, says farm leader
Revolution will go through the heart of Delhi, says farm leader
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In