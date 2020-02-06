football

Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday. The Portuguese striker is on a scoring spree at the moment, and scored a brace against Firoentina earlier this week. It was the 9th consecutive Serie A game in which the footballer had found the back of the net. But speaking in an interview to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Ronaldo revealed that he never thought he would achieve this level of success in his career.

“When I was little, I thought I would be fishing in Madeira at 35. It never crossed my mind that I would play where I played and win what I won,” he said. Ronaldo has a chance of winning another Champions League title - 6th in his career. He has, so far, won five Champions League trophies, four with Real Madrid, and one with Manchester United.

This year, he could add to his tally, by winning the prestigious title with Juventus, who have made it through to the Round of 16. “Sixth Champions League final? It’s possible. Playing for Juventus gives me the chance to win again. We know it is a difficult competition, which depends on many factors, but I think it is possible because we have a good team. We go step by step,” he said.

The Juventus star has been enjoying a brilliant run of form this season and he recently recorded 200 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo has scored 19 goals in the Serie A this season and he is just second behind Ciro Immobile. The charismatic footballer has already won three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, one Serie A, five Champions League in his illustrious career