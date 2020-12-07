e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Tottenham back on top but Liverpool fire warning

Tottenham back on top but Liverpool fire warning

Harry Kane scored his 250th career goal for club and country after laying on Son Heung-min’s 10th league goal of the season as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 to reach 24 points from 11 games.

football Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium.(AP)
         

Tottenham Hotspur reclaimed the Premier League top spot with victory over Arsenal on Sunday but champions Liverpool’s rout of Wolverhampton Wanderers showed Juergen Klopp’s side are starting to hit their stride.

Harry Kane scored his 250th career goal for club and country after laying on Son Heung-min’s 10th league goal of the season as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 to reach 24 points from 11 games.

Shortly afterwards Liverpool, in their first game with fans at Anfield since they won the title, crushed Wolves 4-0 with Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip on target.

A miserable day for Wolves was capped as Nelson Semedo scored an own goal.

Liverpool joined Tottenham on 24 points, although Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have a superior goal difference.

Tottenham also welcomed fans back, 2,000 of them, for the first time in 277 days -- thanks to the government’s new Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions -- and they were treated to three points against an Arsenal side languishing in 15th place.

Kane has assisted eight of Son’s goals this season and the duo, who have 18 goals between them, are in irresistible form.

“When I’m passing him through and he’s cutting inside and whipping them into the top bins it is an easy game for me,” Kane, whose goal came from Son’s assist, said.

In their last three games Tottenham have beaten Manchester City, drawn with Chelsea and beaten Arsenal without conceding, but Mourinho is refusing to get carried away.

“We are top of the league for one more week, which is good fun,” the Portuguese said.

Arsenal enjoyed 69% possession against Tottenham but their forward line continues to misfire.

They have managed only 10 goals in 11 games and manager Mikel Arteta says the situation is not sustainable.

“We need to put the ball in the net, urgently,” Arteta, whose team have lost five of their last seven league games, said. “You look at the stats, they’re all in our favour, but we have to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Liverpool boss Klopp said he had “goosebumps” hearing fans singing the club’s anthems on the Kop.

“As long as nobody tells me someone was injured then it’s been a perfect night,” Klopp said after his side’s 31st victory in their last 32 home league games.

Salah was gifted an opener by a mistake from Conor Coady and did not look back after that.

Jamie Vardy scored a last-gasp winner to give Leicester City a 2-1 victory over bottom club Sheffield United and move his side into fourth spot with 21 points, one behind Chelsea who had taken over top spot on Saturday after beating Leeds United.

Sheffield United, so impressive last season on their return to the top flight, have one point from 11 matches.

Crystal Palace scored five goals in an away game in the top flight for the first time as they thrashed struggling West Bromwich Albion 5-1 to move into 11th place.

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both scored twice although West Brom’s cause was not helped by having Matheus Pereira sent off in the 34th minute when it was 1-1.

tags
top news
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
‘Will always be him’: Hardik reveals the player he draws inspiration from
‘Will always be him’: Hardik reveals the player he draws inspiration from
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In