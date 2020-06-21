e-paper
Home / Football / Two late stunners as Watford, Leicester draw 1-1 in EPL

Two late stunners as Watford, Leicester draw 1-1 in EPL

Ben Chilwell was mobbed by his Leicester teammates after smashing home a rising, angled shot off the inside of the post in the 90th minute for what looked like the winning goal. However, there was more late drama as Watford center back Craig Dawson performed a bicycle kick to score a brilliant equalizer

football Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:26 IST
Associated Press
Watford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Leicester City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - June 20, 2020 Leicester City's Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring their first goal with Kelechi Iheanacho as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)(REUTERS)
         

Socially distanced celebrations are hard to stick to when your team has scored a stunning and potentially crucial late goal.

Just ask the players of Watford and Leicester.

Ben Chilwell was mobbed by his Leicester teammates after smashing home a rising, angled shot off the inside of the post in the 90th minute for what looked like the winning goal inside an empty Vicarage Road stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, there was more late drama as Watford center back Craig Dawson performed a bicycle kick to score a brilliant equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time and secure his relegation-threatened team a 1-1 draw.

Dawson was also hugged by teammates after a goal that moved Watford a point above the relegation zone, though third-to-last Bournemouth plays later Saturday.

Players have been urged to stay 2 meters (6 feet) apart during celebrations following the resumption of the Premier League after a three-month suspension.

The point restored third-place Leicester’s eight-point advantage over Manchester United, which is occupying fifth place — potentially the last Champions League qualification spot this season because of second-place Manchester City’s two-year European ban that is currently under appeal.

