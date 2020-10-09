e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Underperforming United team could get manager Solskjaer sacked, says Keane

Underperforming United team could get manager Solskjaer sacked, says Keane

Solskjaer’s side, who finished third last season, have picked up just three points from three games in the current campaign and sit in 16th place.

football Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:58 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.(REUTERS)
         

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane launched a stinging criticism of the club’s players, saying they could get manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked if they continue to underperform. United suffered a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, their joint worst loss in the Premier League era - equalling their 6-1 defeat by Manchester City in 2011.

Solskjaer’s side, who finished third last season, have picked up just three points from three games in the current campaign and sit in 16th place.

“Their performance against Spurs was disgraceful,” Keane, who won seven Premier League titles with United between 1993–2005 and is now a television pundit, told ITV. “You all have bad days in football. Some of the players were a disgrace to the United badge.

“Too many bluffers and, ultimately, these players will cost Ole his job. The players he has got there - they threw the previous manager Jose Mourinho under the bus and they will do the same to Ole.”

United moved quickly to strengthen their squad following the Spurs debacle, signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Porto and Uruguayan 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri from Atletico Penarol on transfer deadline day.

Solskjaer’s side face ninth-placed Newcastle United on Oct. 17 when they return to action after the international break.

tags
top news
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In