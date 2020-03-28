e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez

Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez

The main measure was to “send all its staff to collect unemployment insurance” including Tabarez, 73, who has been the coach of the Uruguayan national team since 2006, leading them to a World Cup semi-final and a Copa America title.

football Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:29 IST
AFP
AFP
Montevideo
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced that almost all of its staff, including coach Oscar Tabarez, have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic that has frozen sport worldwide. “The executive committee informs that, due to the current health crisis which has brought to a halt all its activities, it is obliged to take a series of tough decisions in order to protect the future functioning of the institution,” the AUF said in a statement on Friday.

The main measure was to “send all its staff to collect unemployment insurance” including Tabarez, 73, who has been the coach of the Uruguayan national team since 2006, leading them to a World Cup semi-final and a Copa America title. As well as full time staff, the AUF said it is also suspending “all outside contracts in all categories” and was maintaining only “essential” services for the “basic needs of the institution.” According to Uruguayan media, this decision affects nearly 400 people.

“In a short time, the ball will start rolling again,” the communique concluded. Uruguayan football, like all public events, was suspended on 13 March “until further notice,” the day the first four cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.

According to the latest figures announced on Friday, 274 people tested positive in Uruguay.

top news
Air pollution curve flattens in Delhi-NCR due to lockdown impact
Air pollution curve flattens in Delhi-NCR due to lockdown impact
LIVE: Coronavirus cases cross 6,00,000 globally
LIVE: Coronavirus cases cross 6,00,000 globally
‘Back to villages in crowded buses denting lockdown’, says Chidambaram
‘Back to villages in crowded buses denting lockdown’, says Chidambaram
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
How to get curfew passes in Delhi
How to get curfew passes in Delhi
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News