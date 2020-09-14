e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Virus cases oust soccer team from Asian Champions League

Virus cases oust soccer team from Asian Champions League

United Arab Emirates soccer club Al Wahda had its results wiped from the Asian Champions League on Monday.

football Updated: Sep 14, 2020 21:55 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Kuala Lumpur
Al Wahda players pose for a photograph prior to the AFC Champions league round of 16 second leg football match.
Al Wahda players pose for a photograph prior to the AFC Champions league round of 16 second leg football match.(Getty Images)
         

After several players tested positive for Covid-19, United Arab Emirates soccer club Al Wahda had its results wiped from the Asian Champions League on Monday.

The club was judged to have withdrawn from the competition when it failed to travel to Qatar to resume games in a tournament bubble, the Asian Football Confederation ruled.

Al Wahda’s players were quarantined in the UAE and unable to travel to Doha as required four days ahead of its first game which was scheduled for Monday.

“Al Wahda and the (UAE soccer federation) requested the matches be postponed,” the Asian governing body said. “However, because the preparations were advanced and other teams had arrived, this was not possible.”

With Al Wahda removed, its three group-stage opponents will continue playing games that were paused since February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatar is hosting the western half of the 2020 Asian Champions League to produce a finalist by October 3. The eastern half of the competition resumes in October including teams from Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.

tags
top news
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect
Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect
Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds
Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In