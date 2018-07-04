We’re not satisfied with this, says Sweden coach Janne Andersson

Janne Andersson insisted Sweden will not be happy just to make up the numbers in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The Scandinavian nation extended their stay in Russia with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday, as they reached the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1994.

Considering they were paired with Italy in the qualifying play-offs and then drawn alongside reigning champions Germany in Group F, Sweden have exceeded expectations in making it so far.

However, Andersson is only interested in looking ahead to the next match, rather than basking in the glory of the team’s success.

“I understand that we’ve won the game today and went through from the last 16. Now it’s about taking the next step,” he told the media.

“We’re not satisfied with this. We want to win the next match and if you start to lower the bar and level of ambition that will not bring satisfaction.

“I am going to look back at this at some point in the future with satisfaction but for now I am focusing on the next match.

Asked if they could go all the way in the tournament, Andersson replied: “We focus on one thing. The game on Saturday, nothing else.

“That will be the focus for our preparations. We will do our best and see what happens.”

Emil Forsberg scored the only goal in St Petersburg, his 66th-minute shot finding the net via a huge deflection off Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji.

Sweden had chances before the opener, though, Marcus Berg unsuccessful with three first-half attempts to leave him still waiting to break his World Cup duck.

Yet Andersson was happy with the forward’s contribution to the cause and is confident the goals will come eventually, provided he keeps getting in positions to score.

“Marcus is taking excellent shots. He is there, his time will come,” he enthused.

“We said the same with Emil. The goals will come, he is putting in some excellent work. Once a scorer always a scorer.”