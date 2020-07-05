e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Xavi renews Al-Sadd contract for 2020-21 season

Xavi renews Al-Sadd contract for 2020-21 season

Xavi, 40, took charge of the Qatari side last year following his retirement and the club is currently third in the standings ahead of the restart of the 2019-20 season which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

football Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 17, 2020, Al-Sadd's Spanish coach Xavi is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the final match of the Qatar Cup against Al-Duhail at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 17, 2020, Al-Sadd's Spanish coach Xavi is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate winning the final match of the Qatar Cup against Al-Duhail at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. (AFP)
         

Xavi Hernandez has renewed his managerial contract with Qatari side Al-Sadd for the 2020-21 season, the club announced on Sunday amid speculation he could return to his former club Barcelona.

Spanish media had reported that Xavi had been approached by Barca to replace Ernesto Valverde before Quique Setien was appointed in January while reports this week once again linked him with a return to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Xavi, 40, took charge of the Qatari side last year following his retirement and the club is currently third in the standings ahead of the restart of the 2019-20 season which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am happy to continue with Al-Sadd, and the team’s goal will always be to compete for all titles,” Xavi said in a statement.

“(My) complete focus in this current period is to fully equip the players for the upcoming domestic and Asian competitions.”

Xavi, who made 767 appearances for Barcelona and won 25 trophies for the La Liga club, had said last month that he hoped to return to the Camp Nou when the time was right to start his own project from scratch.

tags
top news
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump bashes China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump bashes China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni
Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In