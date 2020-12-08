e-paper
Home / Football / Zidane ‘not thinking’ about sack ahead of Borussia showdown

Zidane ‘not thinking’ about sack ahead of Borussia showdown

Local media reports suggest that Zidane will be sacked should Real not go through to the last 16, however the Frenchman insisted his only focus is on getting the three points, rather than his future.

football Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MADRID
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Madrid - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - December 5, 2020 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane Pool via REUTERS/Angel Fernandez
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Sevilla v Real Madrid - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - December 5, 2020 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane Pool via REUTERS/Angel Fernandez(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insisted he is not contemplating losing his job if his side fail to progress from the Champions League group stage. The 13-time European champions, who have never failed to make it out of the groups, host Group B leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday needing to better Shakhtar Donetsk’s result against Inter Milan in order to progress.

“The club will do what they have to do (in the event of not qualifying), as they always do, but I’m only thinking about the game,” Zidane told a news conference.

“I’m not thinking about anything else other than winning. I’m focused on tomorrow’s game and we know what we have to do. It’ll be tough, but we need to be able to walk off the pitch satisfied with our work.

“We know there’s another game going on (Inter versus Shakhtar), but we’re only thinking about our game. We’re up against a tough side who will make life difficult for us.

“We know exactly what the situation is. We want to get the three points and finish top of the group; that’s what we’re all thinking about. All matches are important but this is a great chance to show what we are as a team.”

Zidane will welcome back captain Sergio Ramos to the side after the defender missed the last six games through injury.

Full back Dani Carvajal also took a full part in training on Tuesday, having been absent for the side’s last four matches. However, forward Luka Jovic will miss out after suffering an adductor problem.

