5 must-try burgers on this International Burger Day

Let’s be real—burgers are an emotion. And this International Burger Day, Burgrill is serving up some serious indulgences. With 70+ outlets and counting, Burgrill brings you juicy grilled burgers, fresh toppings, and flavours that hit just right. From Indian palette to globally-inspired bites, there’s something for every mood, every craving, and every kind of burger lover. Warning: reading further may cause sudden hunger pangs. The Heavyweight Burger (Image Credit: Burgrill)

Here’s what you need to try:

1. The Heavyweight Burger

This one’s for the big eaters, clean eaters, and everyone who loves their meals grilled to perfection. The Heavyweight brings you a bold combo of grilled spinach corn patty teamed with seasoned grilled paneer, layered up for a high-flavour experience.

2. Cheese Chicken Quarter Pounder

The Cheese Chicken Quarter Pounder isn’t just a burger — it’s a full-blown experience. Juicy grilled chicken, melty cheese, sautéed onions, fresh crispy lettuce, and Burgrill’s signature sauce come together to create a bite that’s bold, comforting, and straight-up addictive. It's indulgent, it’s wholesome, and it’s the burger thatdefinedBurgrill.

3. The Future

The Future (Image Credit: Burgrill)

100 per cent vegetarian and mind-blowing. Burgrill was one of the first to bring plant-based burgers to India’s QSR industry. This 100 per cent plant-based burger delivers the same juiciness, texture, and satisfaction as their iconic Chicken Quarter Pounder—minus the meat. Crafted using chickpea protein, soy and plant based fibers, it’s a deliciously sustainable option for die-hard meat lovers who want to go guilt-free without giving up on taste or the vibe. Try and you’ll know why this burger is called ‘The Future’

4. Peri Peri Fried Chicken Burger

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Burger (Image Credit: Burgrill)

Burgrill may be a grilled-first brand—but this one broke the rules and stole the show. A thick, golden-fried chicken patty so big it spills out of the buns (in the best way), drenched in their in-house African peri peri spice mix that brings just the right kind of fire. Addictive? Yes! No wonder it’s a cult favourite.

5. Big Bomber Burger

Big Bomber Burger (Image Credit: Burgrill)

Tired of the same old aloo or paneer patty burgers? That’s exactly why they created the Big Bomber—a veg burger consisting of juicy beetroot patty, sautéed mushrooms, and a flavour that hits different. This burger has the highest repeat rate, one bite in, and you’ll know why people keep coming back for this one.

So what’s your burger vibe this Burger Day?

Swing by your nearest Burgrill and grab your pick!

Happy International Burger Day, legends. Keep it messy.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.