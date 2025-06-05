A guide to Canada's Start-Up Visa program in 2025

Canada has become a notable destination for entrepreneurs seeking global expansion. Its Start-Up Visa (SUV) program offers a pathway for international business founders to potentially gain permanent residency while establishing ventures. In 2025, immigration experts at WWICS outline the application process. Canada's Start-Up Visa programme

Why Choose Canada’s Start-Up Visa?

Canada’s Start-Up Visa aims to attract entrepreneurs with the skills to build businesses that are innovative, globally competitive, and capable of creating jobs for Canadians. It differs from traditional immigration streams by supporting founders backed by designated Canadian venture capitalists, angel investors, or business incubators.

Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for Canada’s Start-Up Visa in 2025

1. Develop an Innovative Business Concept

The first step involves crafting a scalable, innovative business idea that can compete in global markets. In 2025, focus is often place on tech-driven, sustainable, and AI-integrated ventures that align with Canada’s innovation priorities. WWICS business consultants can work with entrepreneurs to help shape investor-ready proposals.

2. Get a Letter of Support from a Designated Organisation

Applicants need to secure backing from one of Canada’s approved entities:

Venture Capital Funds : Minimum investment of CAD $200,000.

: Minimum investment of CAD $200,000. Angel Investor Groups : Minimum of CAD $75,000.

: Minimum of CAD $75,000. Business Incubators: Acceptance into a programme, with no minimum investment required.

3. Meet Language and Financial Requirements

To qualify, applicants should:

Prove proficiency in English or French (CLB 5 or higher) .

. Show sufficient settlement funds, which vary by family size.

4. Submit Your Application for Permanent Residence

Once the Letter of Support is obtained, applicants can file their PR application through IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada). Processing time typically ranges from 12 to 16 months in 2025.

5. Build Your Business in Canada

Once approved, founders can move to Canada and begin to launch their business.

