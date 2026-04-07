AAP alleges crackdown on workers in Gujarat after Isudan Gadhvi’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged a crackdown on its leaders and workers in Gujarat following the arrest of its state unit president Isudan Gadhvi, claiming that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was acting out of “fear of political challenge” in the state. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal states that BJP is fearful of losing power, leading to authoritarian measures against party members.

Gadhvi was later granted bail, according to reports. Speaking after his release, he alleged that the action against him was politically motivated and aimed at targeting AAP workers. “I had gone to the police station to seek information about the arrest of our workers, but I was detained,” he said.

Police officials, however, said that the action was taken as per law and procedure, and denied allegations of any political bias.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP, alleging that over the past three months, around 145 FIRs had been registered against party workers and more than 160 people arrested. He claimed that Gadhvi was detained when he visited a police station regarding the alleged arrests.

“The BJP is rattled due to fear of losing in Gujarat and has resorted to authoritarian measures,” Kejriwal said, adding that people in the state would respond politically to what he described as “excesses”.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh reiterated the party’s claims, alleging that workers were being targeted and pressured. He cited instances where party members were allegedly booked under serious charges after raising complaints.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also criticised the BJP, alleging that dissenting voices were being suppressed. “Those who raise issues are being jailed,” he said.

The party also cited several cases of alleged arrests of its workers and leaders in recent months, claiming a pattern of action against those raising local issues. There was no immediate response from the BJP or the Gujarat government on the allegations.