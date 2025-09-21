Alonso Martinez converts pair of PKs as NYCFC jolt Charlotte

Alonso Martinez scored on a pair of penalty kicks Saturday afternoon as host New York City Football Club clinched a playoff spot and tightened things up in the Eastern Conference with a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC. HT Image

New York (16-9-5, 53 points) improved to 7-1-1 in its past nine matches since a 2-0 loss at Charlotte on July 12. New York moved within two points of Cincinnati for second place and four in back of first-place Philadelphia after earning a win in its third match in eight days.

Charlotte (17-12-2, 53 points) was unable to surpass the 2018 Seattle Sounders for the longest winning streak in the post-shootout era since 2000. Charlotte also had a 10-game unbeaten streak stopped and took its first loss since June 28 as it attempted six shots and conceded 15 shot attempts.

Martinez scored his 16th and 17th goals by converting penalty kicks in the 11th and 58th minutes following miscues by Charlotte.

Polanco scored on his first penalty kick after Charlotte goalie Kristijan Kahlina fouled Andres Perea after colliding with the forward's foot. Martinez blasted a shot into the middle of the net as Kahlina dove to his right.

Charlotte appeared to cleanly block Kevin O'Toole's shot out of bounds in the 55th minute. Instead a video review determined Charlotte star Idan Toklomati extended his hand on the ball and charged him with a handball.

Martinez then gave NYCFC a two-goal lead by blasting a shot into the upper right corner for his eighth goal in his past six contests.

Martinez nearly got a third goal in the 71st minute but narrowly missed the net to his left.

New York goaltender Matt Freese made two saves in his first outing since signing a contract extension on Friday. He highlighted his eighth shutout of the season with a diving save on a penalty kick by Wilfried Zaha in the 69th

Kahlina finished with three saves, including a diving stop on Martinez three minutes into the contest.

--Field Level Media