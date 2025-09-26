Back on track, Aces out for 'composure' in Game 3 vs. Fever

The Las Vegas Aces are now the team with plenty of momentum going into pivotal Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal series with the Indiana Fever on Friday. HT Image

After the teams each won a game at Las Vegas, the best-of-five series now shifts to Indianapolis.

The Aces responded from a Game 1 loss to dominate 90-68 on Tuesday night in Game 2 behind A'ja Wilson's 25 points, nine rebounds and five steals. NaLyssa Smith had 18 points with seven rebounds. Chelsea Gray was in control of the offense with 10 assists.

"When Chelsea is locked in, she's hard to stop," Wilson said.

Much of the attention in the series has centered on the style of play.

Coaches Becky Hammon of the Aces and Stephanie White of the Fever have traded complaints about officiating..

"It's hard for us to find flow when there is a foul call every 10 seconds," White said.

"I'm saying it's out of control," Hammon said of the contact between players. "... Freedom of movement is supposed to be a point of emphasis."

Headed on the road, the Aces will be in a different environment.

"I'm not concerned because I know we'll keep our composure," Hammon said. "When the pressure starts to escalate, I know they know how to cook under pressure."

It will be the Fever's turn to crank up the intensity.

"They were much more aggressive and physical defensively and we didn't counter that with our off-ball actions," White said. "They took us out of our comfort zone."

Wilson said the ingredients are there for the Aces to excel in Game 3.

"We continue to uplift each other," Wilson said. "We just got to make sure we don't lose focus on the defensive end."

The Aces entered the playoffs as the league's No. 2 seed but went 1-2 against the Fever in the regular season, with both losses at Indianapolis.

"Our experience there has not been great this season," Wilson said. "We lost games there."

Smith, who finished a three-year run with the Fever last season, expects a rowdy atmosphere.

"It's going to be different being on that side of things," Smith said. "We know how to weather storms."

Game 4 will be at Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

