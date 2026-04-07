Bastar 2.0 blueprint focuses on tourism, infrastructure and startups, CM tells PM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a comprehensive development blueprint for the Bastar region, outlining plans focused on tourism, infrastructure, startups and innovation. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the chief minister highlighted what he described as improved security conditions in the region, attributing it to the decline of Naxalism, and said this has created an enabling environment for development.

The proposed “Bastar 2.0” roadmap emphasises integrated growth across sectors, including road and bridge construction, expansion of railway connectivity, and strengthening of airport infrastructure. According to the plan, over 200 roads and more than 250 bridges are proposed, alongside the completion of pending works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana by 2027.

Sai also outlined measures to strengthen social infrastructure, including the upgradation of existing residential schools, expansion of healthcare facilities, and establishment of transit accommodation for doctors in remote areas.

In the agriculture sector, irrigation projects on the Indravati river are expected to expand coverage across thousands of hectares, aimed at improving farm productivity and incomes. The government has also set a target of increasing household incomes over the next few years through livelihood-focused initiatives.

A dedicated startup policy under long-term national development frameworks aims to promote entrepreneurship, with a target of supporting thousands of startups in the coming years.

Tourism development forms a key component of the blueprint, with plans to enhance infrastructure at major destinations such as Chitrakote and Tirathgarh waterfalls and Kanger Valley National Park, along with new adventure tourism projects.

The chief minister also invited the prime minister to visit Bastar after the monsoon, stating that the proposed visit could coincide with the launch and foundation laying of several key projects.

Officials said initiatives such as expanded connectivity, skill development programmes and local outreach efforts are aimed at ensuring inclusive growth and improving access to government services in remote areas.