US-based clean beauty brand Skin Centrick enters India with a science-first approach—built without external investors and driven by clinical efficacy, clean ingredients, and data-backed innovation.

Bootstrapped and Debt-Free: How Chithra Kannan Built Skin Centrick into a Global Clean Skincare Brand Now Entering India

From Data to Dermatology



In an industry often shaped by trends and marketing narratives, Chithra Kannan is taking a different path—one rooted in science, analytics, and measurable outcomes.



As the Founder and CEO of Skin Centrick, she is redefining skincare through data-driven innovation and clean formulation science.



“Most skincare is built on perception. We chose to build on proof—on data, testing, and visible results,” says Chithra Kannan.



With a doctorate in analytics and strategic decision-making, her transition from technology to beauty brings a structured, results-focused approach to a perception-driven industry.



“I didn’t enter the beauty industry to follow trends. I entered to challenge them—with science.”



A Bootstrapped Growth Story



Founded in 2023, Skin Centrick has grown from a single product into a multi-category brand across skincare, haircare, body care, and baby care.



The company stands out as a debt-free, self-funded brand with no external investors, while achieving an estimated valuation exceeding $80 million in a short span.



“We built Skin Centrick without external capital to stay true to our vision—science-first, consumer-first,” says Chithra.



“Every milestone we’ve achieved is backed by performance, not pressure.”



Expanding Across Global Markets



Skin Centrick’s growth has been driven by its expanding presence across the United States, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on building a globally relevant clean skincare brand.



“Expansion is not just about entering markets—it’s about earning trust in every region,” Chithra notes.



Results Over Hype



At its core, Skin Centrick focuses on visible, measurable results, with formulations designed to support hydration, repair, and long-term skin health.



“If a product doesn’t deliver visible change, it doesn’t belong in our portfolio,” Chithra states.



India Launch: A Full-Circle Moment



The brand’s entry into India marks a key milestone.



“India is deeply personal to me. Bringing Skin Centrick here is a full-circle moment,” shares Chithra.



“We see strong demand for skincare that is transparent, effective, and rooted in science.”



Beyond Beauty



Skin Centrick’s philosophy extends beyond skincare to confidence and self-expression.

“Confidence is everything. When your skin feels right, it changes how you show up in the world,” Chithra says.



Looking Ahead

As Skin Centrick expands globally, the brand remains focused on its core promise—clean, clinical, and results-driven skincare.



“No fluff. No false promises. Just science that works.”

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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