The two-stage evaluation process combines online assessment with personal faculty interviews. Bosscoder School of Technology: BSAT – All about the entrance examination

The Bosscoder Scholastic Admission Test (BSAT) is the official entrance examination for admission to Bosscoder School of Technology's (BST) 4-year B.Tech program in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence. The program has a limited intake of 200 seats, ensuring a high-quality, industry-aligned learning experience for every student. BSAT follows a comprehensive two-stage evaluation process designed to identify students with a strong academic foundation, problem-solving aptitude, and genuine motivation for technology careers.

Two-Stage Evaluation Process



Stage 1: Online Proctored Test

BSAT starts with a 120-minute online proctored exam designed to evaluate real problem-solving ability, not rote memorization. The focus is on analytical thinking, logical reasoning, and strong mathematical foundations, the core skills required for modern engineering education.

Exam Structure:

60 questions – Mathematics





40 questions – Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Stage 2: Personal Interview

Candidates who perform well in the online test are invited for a personal interview with BST faculty members, someone who has worked in the industry at leading tech companies. This one-on-one interaction allows the faculty to assess the candidate's motivation, communication skills, career goals, clarity of thought, and overall problem-solving approach.

Holistic Profile Creation

During BSAT registration, candidates complete a detailed profile form capturing academic achievements, extracurricular accomplishments, technical projects, and financial background. This comprehensive profile, combined with test performance and interview assessment, forms the complete evaluation framework for both admission and scholarship decisions.

All BSAT applicants are automatically considered for BST's scholarship program. The evaluation considers test scores, Class X and XII academic records, achievements in Olympiads or coding competitions, and financial need. This ensures talented students can access quality engineering education regardless of their financial background.

Fair and Accessible

The online proctored format makes BSAT accessible to students across India while maintaining examination integrity. The test evaluates fundamental skills rather than coaching-dependent knowledge, creating a level playing field for students from diverse educational backgrounds.

"BSAT helps us identify students who have the right foundation and mindset to excel in our industry-aligned program. We're looking for problem-solvers and builders, not just high scorers," said Manish Garg, Director at BST

Successful candidates gain admission to Bosscoder School of Technology's B.Tech program featuring industry-aligned curriculum, practitioner-led faculty, Innovation Lab access, and placement support through 500+ hiring partners.

Registration for BSAT is currently open through the BST website.

Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!