Brazil forward Martinelli leaves Arsenal for Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal

LONDON — Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli ended a seven-year spell at Arsenal by joining Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal on Thursday. HT Image

Arsenal announced the deal on X, saying: “Thank you for everything and best of luck, Gabi.”

No fee was disclosed but media reports put it at 60 million pounds , which would make the 25-year-old Martinelli the English Premier League champion's most lucrative transfer departure.

It eclipses former midfielder Alex Oxlade Chamberlain’s 35 million pounds exit to Liverpool in 2017.

Martinelli’s move to the Saudi Pro League comes after fellow left-sided forward Leandro Trossard was sold to Besiktas last month.

Although the Gunners signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, the departures of Martinelli and Trossard opens Arsenal up to being exposed in that area of the field.

Eberechi Eze will feature more as a left-sided forward this season while the belief at the club is that England duo Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka can also operate on that flank.

Martinelli played 278 games for Arsenal, but was left out of the squad for last month's Community Shield win over Manchester City and subsequent Premier League victories over Coventry and Aston Villa.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright said the treatment of Martinelli left him feeling “uncomfortable” and said he deserved “more respect”.

Martinelli has won 27 caps for Brazil.

While the Premier League transfer window closed on Tuesday, the deadline for the Saudi Pro League is on Sunday.

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