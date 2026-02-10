A high-level C-suite strategic meeting was recently held in Roeselare, Belgium, between Busworld International and the operator of India’s largest convention and exhibition complex, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre, IICC). Busworld and Yashobhoomi Operator Hold Strategic C-Level Talks in Belgium, Eyeing India Expansion from 2028

The meeting took place at Busworld International’s headquarters in Roeselare, and was attended by Phil Chung, President of Kinexin Convention Management, the operating company of Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, and Vincent Dewaele, General Manager of Busworld International.

The two executives engaged in extensive discussions on long-term strategic cooperation, with a particular focus on expanding Busworld’s footprint into the rapidly growing Indian market.

A Roadmap Beginning with a 2027 International Conference

During the meeting, both parties reached a broad conceptual agreement to initiate collaboration with an international bus and mobility-related conference in 2027, to be hosted in India. This conference is envisioned as a precursor to a more ambitious initiative: the introduction of Busworld India, starting in 2028.

Busworld India, once launched, would mark the arrival of Europe’s largest and most influential bus and coach industry exhibition into India—one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for public transport, electric mobility, and sustainable urban transit solutions.

Leveraging Complementary Strengths

Founded in 1971, Busworld has evolved into the world’s leading platform for the bus and coach industry, organizing flagship exhibitions such as Busworld Europe and regional editions across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. With more than five decades of history, Busworld is widely regarded as the global benchmark exhibition for bus manufacturers, suppliers, policymakers, and mobility innovators.