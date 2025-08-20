Do you wish to venture into the world of investing and trading in India? The vast Indian stock market, driven by improved internet access across rural and urban areas, and growth of user-friendly trading applications, offers promising opportunities for both skilled traders and new investors. Choosing the Right Trading App in India: 10 Options to Explore

But, with so many trading apps out there, choosing the right one can be confusing. Whether you are new to trading and need accessible interfaces and tutorials, or a seasoned trader who requires sophisticated tools and low-latency execution, there is an app tailored to your specific requirements.

In this blog, we will discuss 10 leading trading apps in India, including their special features, which will help you make a choice when it comes to enhancing your trading experience in the Indian financial market.

10 Leading Trading Apps in India

Below is a list of the 10 leading trading apps in India.

1. Kotak Neo by Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is a leading force in India’s financial markets, offering a dynamic mix of stock recommendations, credible research, real-time trading tools like Trade from Charts, and flexible investment options. Their app, Kotak Neo, supports trading across equities, derivatives, IPOs, ETFs, and mutual funds, backed by expert analysis and an intuitive interface. With a strong focus on informed decision-making, Kotak Securities equips both new and experienced traders and investors with the tools to navigate markets confidently. It also offers Margin Trading Facility (MTF) with 9.69% p.a. with their Trade Free Pro Plan, allowing users to leverage their capital and take larger positions for potential higher returns. Whether you're building long-term wealth or actively trading, Kotak Neo delivers speed, insights, and flexibility in one place. If you are new to the markets, it also has Stockshaala, where you can learn more about the concepts of trading.

Key Features:

User-friendly Interface

Place and manage orders directly from charts

Automate options strategies with Strategy Bot

Get up to 4x leverage with MTF

In-depth equity research and daily investment calls

Fast, reliable trading with multiple order types and price alerts

Equity screeners to find stocks that fit your criteria

2. Groww

Groww is a trading app, through which you can invest in stocks, mutual funds, and other securities. The app offers a simple interface, charting tools from TradingView and exposure to different markets, such as NSE and BSE. Groww also facilitates Demat account opening and acts as a Depository Participant (DP) with CDSL.

Key Features:

Stock Trading

IPO investments

Mutual fund investments

Futures and options

User-friendly interface

Safe and secure

Advanced charting 3. Zerodha Kite

Zerodha Kite is considered a good trading app, with features like advanced charts and technical indicators. It is ideal for both novice and professional traders, with added features such as Coin and Varsity for learning and direct investment in mutual funds.

Key Features:

Online trading

Advanced charting with 100+ indicators

Vast options to trade in equities, currency, derivatives (F&O) and commodities

Multiple market watch

Fund management 4. Angel One (formerly Angel Broking):

Suitable for both novice and seasoned investors or traders, this app integrates trading, investing and AI-driven advisory services with ARQ Prime, giving personalised recommendations. It offers access to a variety of investment products, including stocks, mutual funds, IPOs and bonds. Angel One is also commended for its educational resources.

Key Features:

A variety of products, such as stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, US stocks, commodities, futures & options, bonds and personal loans

Safe account opening and transactions

Advanced charting

Multiple watchlists

Offers educational resources to guide you through the market



4. Upstox Pro

For active traders, Upstox Pro is among the most widely used trading apps with an easy-to-use interface. Upstox provides access to several segments, such as equities, commodities, mutual funds and currencies. It also provides mobile and web platforms and several customer support channels.

Key Features:

Advanced charting

Universal search

GTT and trailing stop loss

Option chain analysis

Personalised watchlists

5. Paytm Money

Easy to use and connected to the Paytm ecosystem, Paytm Money provides multiple investment avenues, such as investing in equities, F&O, IPOs and mutual funds. Suitable for beginners, the app is a registered stockbroker with SEBI, BSE, NSE and CDSL and also registered with PFRDA for investments in NPS.

Key Features:

Seamless onboarding

IPO investing

Equity trading

Futures & options trading

Mutual funds and SIPs

Margin trading facility (MTF) 6. ICICI Direct App

The ICICI Direct app is a reliable mobile platform for trading and investing in a wide range of financial instruments, such as stocks, mutual funds, commodities, and currencies. It provides seamless connectivity to ICICI bank accounts. The app is user-friendly and offers advanced charting tools, personalised portfolio management and access to research and expert recommendations.

Key Features:

Advanced charting tools

Real-time market data

Wide range of investment and trading options, such as stocks, F&O, commodities, currencies, IPOs and mutual funds

Multiple watchlists

Portfolio management

Instant credit and fund management 7. 5paisa

The 5paisa app is a comprehensive online trading and investing platform with services in different segments, such as equity, derivatives, currency and commodities. It is famous for low brokerage rates, real-time market information and an easy-to-use interface suitable for both professional and novice investors.

Key Features:

Easy-to-use Interface

Wide range of trading options, including equity, derivatives (F&O), currency, and commodities

Multiple order types

Portfolio monitoring

Educational resources

Multi-language support

Low brokerage

8. Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Previously named Sharekhan, Mirae Asset Sharekhan is an online trading and investing mobile application, supported by both Android and iOS operating systems. The app offers a plethora of investment choices, such as stocks, mutual funds and IPOs, combined with portfolio analysis and tracking tools. It has been made to be user-friendly for both new and seasoned investors, offering a convenient experience.

Key Features:

Free online demat account opening

Portfolio management

Educational resources

User-friendly interface

Wide range of trading and investment options

9. Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) has a number of trading and investing apps, such as MO Trader and RIISE. MO Trader is suited for active traders, while RIISE, previously named MO Investor, is both a trading and investing platform for different asset classes. These applications are intended to help individuals manage their investments and implement trades effectively.

Part of the Motilal Oswal Group, MOFS offers a large number of products and services, ranging from equity and commodity trading to investment advisory and mutual funds.

Key Features:

Personalised watchlists

Portfolio management

Curated trading and investment options

Advisory services

Free demat account opening

Reliable customer support

Final Words

The rise of online trading platforms has certainly transformed the investment environment in India. The trading apps mentioned in this article, including Kotak Securities, Zerodha Kite, Upstox Pro and Paytm Money, bring unique advantages tailored to Indian investors with diverse requirements.

Selecting a trading app depends on your trading objectives, level of experience and desired features. It is recommended to conduct comprehensive research, evaluate app performance, read reviews from users and check compatibility with devices before making a choice.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

