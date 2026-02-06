CM Dhami Attends Sant Sammelan in Haridwar, Highlights Sanatan Values and Governance Reforms

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a Sant Sammelan held at the Sapt Rishi Ashram grounds near Bharat Mata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road in Haridwar, where he underlined the role of saints in preserving Sanatan culture and strengthening national consciousness. At a Sant Sammelan in Haridwar, Uttarakhand CM Dhami recognised the role of saints in national consciousness and cultural preservation.

Addressing saints, religious leaders and devotees gathered on the banks of the Ganga, the Chief Minister said that the saint tradition has always been closely linked with national duty, service and compassion. He said that spiritual leaders who dedicate their lives to service and humanity are not merely ascetics but symbols of national awareness.

Speaking on the legacy of Brahmgiri Maharaj, CM Dhami said he was a living symbol of Sanatan culture and national consciousness. He said Brahmgiri Maharaj connected spiritual knowledge with social service and inspired countless people to walk the path of service and humanity. The establishment of the Bharat Mata Temple, he said, remains a significant contribution towards the preservation of Sanatan traditions. He added that Brahmgiri Maharaj was appointed Acharya Mahamandaleshwar during the 1998 Kumbh Mela and has since initiated more than ten lakh Naga sadhus.

The Chief Minister said the installation of Brahmgiri Maharaj’s statue would serve as a source of spiritual inspiration for future generations. He added that the saint tradition transcends sects and denominations and is rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Sanatan Dharma, he said, is based on eternal principles and continues to evolve with time without losing its relevance.

Highlighting governance initiatives, CM Dhami said the Uttarakhand government has implemented the Uniform Civil Code, along with strict anti-conversion, anti-riot and anti-copying laws. He said firm action has been taken against what he described as extremist mindsets such as land, love and spitting-related offences. He added that the anti-cheating law has ensured transparency in recruitment processes, resulting in more than 28,000 youths securing government jobs.

Referring to national developments, the Chief Minister said a new phase of cultural revival has begun under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He cited the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Badrinath Dham Master Plan as key steps towards restoring India’s cultural prominence on the global stage.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking at the event, said the Bharat Mata Temple in Haridwar represents India’s cultural consciousness. He added that preparations are underway for the 2027 Kumbh Mela and said the life of Brahmgiri Maharaj continues to inspire people through discipline and spiritual practice.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said India has witnessed unprecedented transformation in recent years and has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. He highlighted rapid development in road, rail and air connectivity and said youth power is driving the country towards becoming a developed nation. He added that the saint community plays a vital role in strengthening Indian culture and national unity.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the company of saints offers solutions to life’s challenges. He said India’s identity is deeply rooted in Sanatan culture and that the four maths established by Adi Shankaracharya symbolise the country’s spiritual unity. He added that while the divine is one, it finds expression through diverse beliefs.

Several saints, public representatives and senior officials attended the event, along with a large gathering of devotees.