CM Dhami Flags Off Group of Senior Citizens for Gangotri Pilgrimage

Haldwani, October 14, 2025: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday flagged off a group of 32 senior citizens from Haldwani for a pilgrimage to Gangotri Dham under the state government’s Matri-Pitri Teerthatan Yojana. The initiative is part of the government’s effort to provide elderly residents with an opportunity to visit prominent religious sites across Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with a pilgrim before flagging off a group of senior citizens for the Gangotri Dham pilgrimage under the state’s Matri-Pitri Teerthatan Yojana, in Haldwani on Tuesday.

The flag-off ceremony took place at the Circuit House in Haldwani. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister wished the participants a safe and fulfilling journey, noting that the scheme reflects the state’s commitment to promoting spiritual and emotional well-being among its senior citizens. “Many elderly residents are unable to undertake such trips on their own due to financial or logistical constraints. The scheme ensures that they can travel comfortably and with dignity,” he said.

According to officials, the group includes 19 women and 13 men who will travel to Gangotri and nearby temples and shrines over five days. Accommodation and meal arrangements have been made through the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam’s network of tourist rest houses along the route.

The Matri-Pitri Teerthatan Yojana covers the cost of travel, lodging, and boarding for selected beneficiaries from various districts of the state. Pilgrimages are conducted in batches to major religious destinations such as Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Gangotri.

Legislators Banshidhar Bhagat (Kaladhungi) and Ram Singh Kaida (Bhimtal), BJP district president Pratap Bisht, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, Inspector General Riddhim Agarwal, and several local representatives and officers were also present at the event.

Officials said that similar groups from other districts will be flagged off in the coming weeks as part of the ongoing schedule for the 2025 pilgrimage season.