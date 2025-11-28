CM Dhami Meets Residents in Nainital, Reviews Local Issues and Grievances

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met residents from various parts of the district on Thursday during a public interaction session at the Administrative Academy in Nainital. Citizens raised a range of civic and infrastructure-related concerns, following which the Chief Minister directed district officials to examine the issues and work toward their resolution. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with residents during a public grievance meeting at the Administrative Academy in Nainital on Thursday.

A delegation from the village Saur thanked the administration for approving the Pangot–Dechauri road, a long-pending demand of local residents. Villagers said that the road project, once completed, is expected to ease connectivity challenges and improve access to essential services for the surrounding areas. According to residents, the lack of an all-weather link had created difficulties for schoolchildren, farmers and elderly citizens, particularly during the monsoon months.

During the interaction, villagers also raised concerns regarding staffing and infrastructure gaps at the Government Inter College in Saur. They requested additional teacher appointments and the construction of required academic facilities. The Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate to review the matter and submit appropriate action plans.

Officials present at the meeting said that the grievances put forward by residents largely covered road maintenance, school infrastructure, drinking water supply and local administrative issues. Many of the attendees came from remote hill villages where connectivity and essential services remain recurring challenges.

The Chief Minister asked the district administration to monitor public grievances and expedite pending works, particularly in rural pockets. He emphasised the need for timely completion of sanctioned projects and directed officials to ensure that road development in remote areas is carried out in accordance with safety and quality norms.

Thursday’s interaction is part of a series of district-level review meetings undertaken by the state government to assess on-ground requirements ahead of the winter season. Officials said that departments have been asked to intensify field visits and maintain coordination with local representatives to address region-specific issues promptly.

Residents who participated in the session expressed hope that the issues highlighted—particularly those related to roads and school facilities—would be addressed within a defined timeframe.