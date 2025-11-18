Dhami inaugurates Gauchhar fair; announces local connectivity and public infrastructure works

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the 73rd State Industrial Development and Cultural Fair in Gauchhar, calling the event an important platform for preserving local cultural traditions and supporting the rural economy. The fair, one of the major annual gatherings in the region, draws visitors from nearby districts and showcases local crafts, food products, sports and traditional performances. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates the 73rd Gauchhar industrial and cultural fair on Friday.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, the chief minister said cultural fairs in the state continue to play a role in sustaining traditional practices and creating opportunities for small producers and artisans. Officials said he stressed the relevance of local crafts and small-scale industries in boosting household income in remote areas.

Dhami announced that an 18-seater helicopter service, similar to the one operating in Pithoragarh, will soon be launched in Gauchhar to improve accessibility in the region. He also announced plans for developing parking facilities at four locations in the town and the construction of the Saket Nagar–Raghunath Temple–Chatwapipal motor road, aimed at easing local movement and supporting festival-related traffic.

According to officials, funding for a proposed sports stadium in Gauchhar has already been sanctioned and construction will begin soon.

During the event, two individuals were honoured for their contribution to journalism and education. Senior journalist Harish Maikhuri received the Govind Prasad Nautiyal Journalism Award, while author and educationist Dr Nand Kishore Hatwal was conferred the Pt Maheshanand Nautiyal Education and Literature Promotion Award.

Local representatives, including MLA Anil Nautiyal and fair vice-chairperson Sandeep Negi, welcomed the chief minister and presented a memorandum highlighting regional issues and demands related to connectivity, public facilities and infrastructure upgrades.

A series of cultural and competitive events marked the first day. These included cross-country races along the Gauchhar–Chatwapipal stretch, painting competitions under the Nehru Yuva Kendra programme, a children’s exhibition, and cultural performances by students from various institutions. Organisers said the opening evening will feature a traditional Jagar performance by folk singer Dr Pammi Naval.

Officials said the fair is expected to see high participation this year, with cultural troupes from different blocks scheduled to perform over the weekend. Security arrangements, medical booths and temporary amenities have been set up across the fairgrounds.