Dhami seeks central support for Kumbh 2027 works, Haridwar corridor and transit expansion

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and raised a set of proposals related to urban infrastructure, transport connectivity and preparations for Kumbh 2027 in Haridwar and Rishikesh. Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi to seek support for Kumbh 2027-linked infrastructure projects in Uttarakhand.

According to the state government, Dhami sought central assistance for a project linked to the Haridwar Ganga Corridor and requested approval of about ₹325 crore for the first phase of works. The proposed phase includes the undergrounding of electricity lines and automation of the power system in view of the upcoming Kumbh in 2027. He also requested approval for an additional amount of around ₹425 crore for the second phase of the project.

The chief minister told the Union minister that preparations for Kumbh 2027 would require coordinated improvements in civic and utility infrastructure, particularly in Haridwar and Rishikesh, which are expected to see high pilgrim footfall during the event. He sought support for the beautification of ghats, strengthening of accommodation facilities and broader urban infrastructure development in Haridwar as part of the planning process.

The state government said these works were being proposed to improve facilities for pilgrims and tourists and to support smoother movement and public service delivery during the religious gathering. Kumbh-related planning in Uttarakhand has increasingly focused not only on temporary event arrangements but also on long-term infrastructure that can continue to serve residents and visitors after the event cycle.

Dhami also raised transport connectivity proposals aimed at linking key urban and pilgrimage centres more efficiently. He requested that the Regional Rapid Transit System be extended from Meerut to Haridwar and Rishikesh. In addition, he proposed the development of a Dehradun-Haridwar-Rishikesh metro corridor.

According to the state government, the proposed transit projects are intended to ease travel between the three cities, reduce dependence on road-based transport and help address recurring traffic congestion in the region. The chief minister said such projects could also have environmental benefits by reducing pressure on road networks while improving connectivity across major religious and tourism destinations in Uttarakhand.

The state government presented these proposals as part of a broader effort to strengthen infrastructure in areas that draw both pilgrims and tourists in large numbers. Haridwar and Rishikesh remain central to Uttarakhand’s religious tourism economy, and large public events such as the Kumbh often place additional pressure on transport systems, urban services and power infrastructure.

The meeting also reflected the state’s push to align pilgrimage-related preparations with longer-term urban development goals. By linking Kumbh arrangements with projects such as underground electricity networks, transit expansion and corridor development, the government is seeking support for assets that could serve both event management and regular urban needs.

Khattar, according to the state government, assured the chief minister that the proposals placed before him would be considered positively. No specific timeline for approvals or implementation was announced in the statement issued after the meeting.

The discussion comes as Uttarakhand continues to outline infrastructure requirements tied to Kumbh 2027, with Haridwar and Rishikesh expected to be at the centre of planning for mobility, public amenities and utility upgrades in the lead-up to the event.