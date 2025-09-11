ETHICON 2025: A discussion on ethics and trust in the BFSI sector

The Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) hosted its annual conclave, ETHICON 2025, on 22nd August 2025. This year’s theme, “Trust as Capital, Ethics at Core – The BFSI Imperative,” brought together industry professionals and leaders for a discussion on the role of ethics in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. SSBF’s ETHICON 2025 highlights ethics and trust as key drivers of BFSI growth.

The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by an inaugural address from Dr. Neha Parashar, Director, SSBF, who spoke about the need for ethics to remain a core focus in an era of financial innovation and digital transformation. Dr. Parashar noted that while technological progress is accelerating, it is integrity and accountability that support sustainable growth.

A new addition to this year’s conclave was the introduction of “Ethowl,” the official mascot of ETHICON. Symbolised by an owl which is associated with wisdom and integrity, Ethowl embodies the event’s values of trust, responsibility, and ethical foresight. Serving as a reminder that ethics should guide decision-making, the mascot was well received by participants as a symbol of the conference’s vision.

“Ethics and trust should be part of organisational strategies to build long-term credibility with stakeholders. Institutions that uphold ethical practices can earn greater investor confidence,customer loyalty and achieve resilience against uncertainty,” said Amit Vadera, Managing Director, Protiviti, during his Keynote Address.

A panel discussion was held featuring Amit Vadera, Managing Director, Protiviti; Sanjeev Parkar, Senior Director, PwC; Mauli Agarwal, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary, AXIO; Suresh Gurumurthy, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer, Interise; and Sameer Jadhav, Senior Compliance Officer APAC, Google. Together, they shared insights on the ethical landscape of the BFSI sector, offering perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of incorporating trust and ethics into financial services.

The panel explored themes shaping the BFSI sector. Discussions included data privacy and compliance in light of the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law, the use of Artificial Intelligence in risk management and compliance, and the role of empathy and emotional intelligence in customer-centric decision-making. Panelists also discussed the importance of cultivating integrity, adaptability, and ethical judgment in young professionals entering the financial services industry.

In her closing remarks, Jayashree Bhattacharjee, Assistant Professor, SSBF, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of industry professionals, faculty, student volunteers, and participants for making the event impactful.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where students engaged with the panelists, to gain valuable insights into how trust, technology, and ethics converge to shape the future of financial services. With an audience of over 200 participants, ETHICON 2025 provided a platform for knowledge sharing.

