Exploring modern approaches to teeth alignment

There are several teeth alignment techniques available in the market today, of which Invisalign is one of the most popular ones. Dr Tanmay Mittal of Purelife Dental Clinic, Gurgaon, a seasoned orthodontist with years of expertise as an Invisalign Provider, shares his views about different teeth alignment techniques and how they bring long-term oral health gains for patients of all age groups.

Q. Why is it important for your teeth to be well-aligned?

Dr Mittal: Teeth alignment isn’t just about aesthetics – it’s a vital aspect of your oral health. In my experience, well-aligned teeth help distribute the forces of biting and chewing evenly, preventing unnecessary wear on teeth and reducing the risk of fractures. Misalignment can lead to functional issues like jaw pain, difficulty in chewing, and even speech impediments.

But it doesn’t stop there. Crooked teeth often make people feel self-conscious about their smile. Over the years, I have observed how much of an emotional impact this has on patients. When teeth are aligned properly, they not only improve a person’s appearance but also help create a more balanced, symmetrical face – leading to a significant boost in emotional well-being.

Q. Can you tell us about the different kinds of orthodontic treatment options available today for teeth alignment?

Dr Mittal: Over the years, I have seen many patients benefit from different types of treatments, ranging from traditional metal braces to clear aligners. Metal braces have been around for decades and remain a reliable method of teeth alignment. They work by using brackets, wires, and elastics to gradually move teeth into place. While effective, traditional braces are visible and can be uncomfortable. They can also limit your food choices, as certain items like sticky candies or hard foods can damage the braces. Clear aligners, on the contrary, are made from smooth, custom-fitted plastic and work discreetly to gradually move your teeth into alignment. Unlike traditional braces, they are nearly invisible and can be removed for eating, drinking, and cleaning – offering a great deal of convenience. I have seen how Invisalign clear aligners offer a discreet, comfortable, and effective way to straighten teeth, and because they are custom-crafted for each patient, they provide both flexibility and a more aesthetically pleasing option than traditional braces.

Q. What, according to you, are the gains of choosing Invisalign Clear Aligners?

Dr Mittal: Invisalign can successfully treat a wide range of dental issues – from simple spacing problems to more complex bite misalignments. With over 19 million patients treated worldwide and more than 27 years of experience, research, and development, Invisalign has a proven track record of delivering successful, reliable outcomes. Some of the advantages are:

1. Comfort and convenience

Invisalign clear aligners are designed for both comfort and practicality. They are nearly invisible, making them a discreet option for those who want a subtle treatment. Aligners are also smooth, reducing irritation to the gums and mouth compared to traditional braces. The best part is that they can be removed for eating, drinking, and cleaning, offering unparalleled convenience and flexibility.

2. Predictable results

What excites me most about Invisalign is the predictability of the results. With advanced 3D imaging technology, I can create a personalised treatment plan, allowing you to visualise the final result before treatment even begins. These aligners often offer faster treatment times compared to traditional braces, with most patients achieving their desired smile on average around 6-8 months, depending on the complexity of their case.

3. SmartTrack Material

Invisalign Clear aligners are made using SmartTrack technology that delivers gentle, consistent pressure to move teeth predictably and precisely. I often tell my patients that this material not only enhances comfort but also speeds up the treatment process, ensuring a smooth and effective journey to your ideal smile.

Q. What advice would you give to those who want to undergo a teeth alignment treatment like Invisalign?

Dr Mittal: If you are considering Invisalign, make sure you consult an experienced provider who can assess your unique needs and guide you through the treatment process. Invisalign works best when you follow the prescribed schedule and wear your aligners consistently.

The first step in your Invisalign journey is to schedule a consultation with an experienced orthodontist. During this consultation, the doctor will evaluate your teeth, take digital impressions, and discuss your goals to create a personalised treatment plan. You can read up more about Invisalign at www.invisalign.in.

