Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Harmanpreet's hat-trick powers India to 4-2 win over Malaysia

Sunday evening belonged to Harmanpreet Singh. The India captain produced a hat-trick in front of a roaring home crowd at the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Jalandhar to guide India to a 4-2 victory over Malaysia in their final league outing of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick against Malaysia. (Hockey India - X)

Already assured of a semi-final berth, India handed Malaysia their first defeat of the tournament, extending their winning run to four matches.

India made a bright start with Harmanpreet (3rd, 33rd, 58th min) opening the scoring minutes into the first quarter. India were awarded a penalty corner, and the skipper unleashed his trademark drag-flick, sending the ball past Marhan Jalil on the line to register his sixth goal of the tournament.

Malaysia stepped up pressure in the second period, earning multiple penalty corners. However, India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak stood firm, producing two crucial saves, including a spectacular diving effort to deny Azimuddin.

India had opportunities to double their advantage, but Harmanpreet's powerful drag-flick rattled the crossbar. The hosts also missed a golden chance through Mandeep Singh, who failed to convert an open chance.

The missed chances proved costly as Malaysia drew level through Akhimullah Anuar (25th), who scored following a penalty corner. The teams were 1-1 at halftime.

India regained the lead early in the third quarter and it was Harmanpreet who again struck, converting a penalty corner with another drag-flick to make it 2-1.

The hosts continued to create opportunities but struggled to find the finishing touch. Aditya missed a promising chance from open play, while a penalty-corner decision in India's favour was overturned following a referral.

India made it 3-1 when forward Sukhjeet Singh scored from open play.

Harmanpreet was shown the yellow card and spent five minutes off the field. But the India captain had one more moment of magic in store.

India won their first penalty stroke of the match, and Harmanpreet slotted the attempt past the Malaysian goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick, extending India's lead to 4-1.

Malaysia pulled one back through Shello Silverius (60th), who finished a neat move involving Marhan and Aimen, squeezing the ball underneath the advancing Pathak to make it 4-2.

The victory capped another impressive performance from the hosts, who began their campaign with a 13-0 thrashing of Bangladesh before beating China 5-2 and Japan 4-2.

With four wins from four matches, India will face Korea in their final league fixture on Monday before heading to Mohali for the semi-finals.