From Malad West to Navi Mumbai: How Shri Balaji International School Has Evolved With Changing Education Needs

Educational institutions that sustain relevance over decades often do so through steady evolution rather than abrupt transformation. Shri Balaji International School (SBIS), established in 2001 in Malad West, illustrates this considered approach to education. What began as a neighbourhood school in Mumbai’s western suburbs has adapted its learning philosophy to changing academic expectations, while preserving consistency in values, teaching culture, and academic discipline. Founded in 2001, Shri Balaji International School adapts its teaching philosophy to modern educational demands while upholding core values. (Shri Balaji International School )

Over the past two decades, urban K–12 education has undergone notable shifts. Urbanisation, competition, parental expectations, and the influence of technology have reshaped how schools think about learning environments and pedagogy. The journey of Shri Balaji International School reflects these broader transitions, showing a balance between traditional academic frameworks and contemporary educational needs.

SBIS Malad West campus, which has served families since the early 2000s, is often associated with structured academics, faculty continuity, and a stable learning environment. Parents familiar with the institution’s early years describe it as a school that is focused on discipline, consistency, and academic foundations.

These characteristics influence the school’s academic approach even as it evolves and continues operations in Malad.

The establishment of a second campus in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai marked a transition in scale and spatial planning. Spread across two acres and supported by a one-acre playground, the campus was designed to address space constraints commonly faced by urban schools. Open learning zones, outdoor access, and purpose-built academic blocks allow flexibility in how students interact with their surroundings.

Educational research highlights the link between physical space and cognitive, social, and emotional development. Movement-friendly layouts, access to outdoor areas, and adaptable classrooms are now viewed as integral to effective schooling. The SBIS Kalamboli campus reflects this understanding, integrating infrastructure design with educational intent rather than treating facilities as standalone features. This has influenced how the campus is structured in Kalamboli.

Alongside physical expansion, Shri Balaji International School has introduced technology-enabled classrooms, AI-integrated learning tools, and introductory robotics exposure into its academic framework. These initiatives are not positioned as parallel programmes but are embedded into everyday classroom instruction in age-appropriate ways.

Educators associated with the institution emphasise that the objective is not early specialisation in technology, but familiarity and conceptual understanding. Students are encouraged to develop computational thinking, data awareness, and structured problem-solving skills that support broader 21st-century competencies rather than focused technical training.

This approach reflects a prevailing view within education that future-ready learning must coexist with strong academic fundamentals. While AI tools, robotics exposure, and digital resources are becoming more visible across schools, their use is generally considered most effective when integrated with subjects such as mathematics, science, languages, and project-based learning.

Over time, the school has also introduced interdisciplinary learning practices, activity-based instruction, and technology-supported assessment methods. These changes have been implemented gradually, allowing teachers and students to adapt without disrupting established academic rhythms. The emphasis remains on clarity in learning outcomes, progression, and student engagement.

The presence of campuses in both Malad West and Navi Mumbai has enabled the institution to respond to regional differences. While academic progress remains a shared priority, families seek learning environments that balance structure with creativity, digital literacy with human values, and achievement with overall well-being.

Despite the introduction of newer learning tools and expanded infrastructure, continuity remains central to the school’s philosophy. Teacher development, student mentoring, and community engagement continue to receive attention. Faculty stability and well-defined academic processes are cited by parents as characteristics of the institution.

As education systems continue to evolve in response to technological advancement and societal change, schools like Shri Balaji International School demonstrate how institutions can adapt over time. Rather than pursuing rapid or disruptive transformation, the school’s trajectory reflects measured growth and long-term planning.

More than two decades after its founding, Shri Balaji International School’s journey highlights how Indian schools can adapt responsibly - balancing tradition, infrastructure growth, and future-focused learning in a changing education landscape. Website: https://sbischool.org/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.