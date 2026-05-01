Gujarat model gaining global attention, says CM Bhupendra Patel on state’s 66th foundation day

Marking the 66th Gujarat Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state’s development model has gained global recognition and continues to attract attention from across the world. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during a public address on Gujarat Gaurav Divas in Gandhinagar. (ANI Photo)

In a message to citizens on Gujarat Gaurav Divas (May 1), Patel said Gujarat’s growth trajectory reflects decades of sustained policy focus and public participation. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation of development-oriented governance that, he said, helped position Gujarat as a key economic driver.

The chief minister also thanked voters for their support in recent local body elections, calling it a reaffirmation of trust in the government.

Highlighting infrastructure and economic planning, Patel said the state has prepared the Surat Economic Region Development Plan to strengthen growth in and around Surat, while six regional economic master plans are being developed for North Gujarat, Saurashtra and Central Gujarat.

He noted that Gujarat has emerged as a major investment destination, supported by initiatives such as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit, which he said has contributed to job creation and industrial expansion.

The chief minister also pointed to improvements in basic services, including electricity, water supply and road infrastructure. Under the Jyotigram scheme, villages receive round-the-clock power supply, while the state has built integrated gas, water and electricity grids.

On emerging sectors, Patel said Gujarat is focusing on renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence. He noted that the state accounts for a significant share of India’s renewable energy capacity and is expanding solar rooftop coverage across households.

He added that new semiconductor facilities in Sanand and Dholera, along with an AI centre at GIFT City, are expected to strengthen Gujarat’s position in high-tech industries.

Patel also outlined the state’s long-term vision of “Viksit Gujarat @2047”, aligned with the Centre’s broader development goals. He emphasised inclusive growth, stating that welfare schemes targeting farmers, women, youth and economically weaker sections remain a priority.

Calling for collective participation, the chief minister urged citizens to contribute towards building a developed Gujarat, describing it as a key pillar in achieving a developed India by 2047.